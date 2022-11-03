EC presser live: Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Gujarat as election body announces poll dates

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the dates for the Legislative Assembly elections for the states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the model code of conduct has come into force. Stay tuned to DH for live updates!
  • 12:39

    What is the model code of conduct introduced by ECI?

    With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the datesfor the Legislative Assembly elections for the states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the model code of conduct has come into force. All political leaders andpartiesassociated with the electoral process are bound by this code.

  • 12:33

    The date of counting for Gujarat Assembly polls will coincide with Himachal Pradesh on the 8th of December

  • 12:32

    First phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat to be held on 1st December & second phase on 5th December; counting of votes to be done on 8th December: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

  • 12:27

    Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat

  • 12:26

    Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases

  • 12:23

    For an informed voting, the ECI introduces KYC- know your candidate app

  • 12:21

    ECI Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination & affidavit facility to candidates/political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal. PwD App for accessible elections

  • 12:19

    Single app for recording, reporting and resolving violation with the help of cVigil app

  • 12:18

    ECI makes special emphasis on participation of third gender voters in the election process

  • 12:17

    Home voting facility for 80+ voters as well as people with disabilities

  • 12:17

    Polling Stations set up by ECI in Madhupur Jambur in Gir Somnath district for the Siddis

  • 12:14

    Polling station will be set up for a single voter in Gir Forest in Gujarat, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

  • 12:10

    People with disabilities to greet at 182 polling stations

  • 12:06

    Special observer for accessibility will be introduced this time round to ensure that the process of polling is inclusive

  • 12:04

    General overview of electors

    In Gujarat, as per the electoral roll published on 10.10.2022, over 4.9 crore electors are registered, out of which ~ 4.04 lakh are PwD electors; over 9.8 lakh 80+ senior citizens & 4.61 lakh first-time voters.

  • 12:02

    Election commission extends its heartfelt condolences to all those who suffered loss in Morbi collapse

  • 11:46

    Minutes before Gujarat Assembly poll dates are to be announced, Bhupendra Patel govt declares dates for recruitment exams for the posts of junior clerks and talati cum mantris

  • 11:32

  • 11:28

    Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

  • 11:21

    The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.