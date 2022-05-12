ED asks court to restore block on Xiaomi bank assets

The ED had seized the money saying Xiaomi had illegally transferred funds abroad to three entities

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 12 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 12:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked a court on Thursday to re-instate a freeze of $725 million (Rs 5,622 crore) in the Indian bank accounts of Xiaomi Corp as it investigates fund transfers by the Chinese smartphone giant.

The ED had seized the money saying Xiaomi had illegally transferred funds abroad to three entities, including one in the Xiaomi group, describing them as payments "in the guise of royalty".

Also Read — Xiaomi's allegations of coercion baseless, afterthought: ED

But a court put that decision on hold after Xiaomi challenged it. 

($1=Rs 77.56)

