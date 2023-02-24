ED attaches over Rs 305 cr worth assets of Joyalukkas

ED attaches over Rs 305 crore worth of assets of Joyalukkas jewellery group on hawala charges

The federal probe agency had carried out searches at multiple premises of the Thrissur-headquartered group on February 22

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2023, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 19:54 ist
The Enforcement Directorate. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 305 crore of Joy Alukkas Verghese, the owner of prominent Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas, in a FEMA case linked to alleged transfer of "huge cash" to Dubai by the company through hawala channels.

The federal probe agency had carried out searches at multiple premises of the Thrissur-headquartered group on February 22.

"The attached assets include 33 immovable properties (valued at Rs 81.54 crore) consisting of land and residential building in Shobha City, Thrissur, three bank accounts (having deposits of Rs 91.22 lakh), three fixed deposits worth Rs 5.58 crore and shares of Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd (valued at Rs 217.81 crore)," the ED said in a statement.

Also Read | IMA scam: Rs 80 cr may be returned to depositors soon

The total value of these assets, attached under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), is Rs 305.84 crore, it said.

The case pertains to "huge amount of cash transferred to Dubai from India through hawala (illegal money transfer) channels and subsequently invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai which is 100 per cent owned company of Joy Alukkas Verghese," the ED said.

It said evidence gathered during the searches -- official documents and mails -- "clearly proved" active involvement of Joy Alukkas in hawala transactions.

It alleged Varghese was the "beneficial owner" of the funds invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Business News

What's Brewing

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

Will do everything to gain victory this year: Zelenskyy

Will do everything to gain victory this year: Zelenskyy

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

Bowler not villain here: MCC on non-striker run-outs

Bowler not villain here: MCC on non-striker run-outs

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

 