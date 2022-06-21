ED questions Rahul Gandhi for fifth day in PMLA case

The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala has spent more than 40 hours with the federal investigating agency over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2022, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 11:31 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rahul Gandhi arrived to record his statement with the Enforcement Directorate for the fifth day on Tuesday in the National Herald case.

The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala has spent more than 40 hours with the federal investigating agency over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. She was discharged on Monday from a private hospital in Delhi where she was admitted for coronavirus-related complications.

(With PTI inputs)

Enforcement Directorate
Congress
India News
Rahul Gandhi

