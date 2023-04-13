ED files case against BBC India over forex violation

ED registers FEMA case against BBC India over foreign exchange violation

The development comes months after Income Tax authorities searched the broadcaster's offices in Mumbai and New Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2023, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 12:03 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, official sources said Thursday.

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

The development comes months after Income Tax authorities searched the broadcaster's offices in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T Department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.

The publisher has been facing heat from the Indian government ever since it released a documentary on Godhra riots, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role during the 2002 riots.

Enforcement Directorate
BBC
India News

