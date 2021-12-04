Editor's Note | DH on Saturday

Editor’s note

Bang in the middle of the pandemic last year, we launched DH on Sunday, packed with in-depth stories, features and analyses under the credo of Ideas on Every Page. It was unconventional timing, but good journalism is even more welcome in tough times. We value the feedback you have sent us and will work hard to keep your faith.

Today, 14 months later, we’re turning our attention to the other half of the weekend. We are delighted to present DH on Saturday, which gives you much more to read as the week slows pleasurably down.

At the new product’s heart is the Saturday Story, which draws on experiential or ringside storytelling, either through a text narrative or through the best of our pictures. This week, three of our journalists get a unique peek into the life of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. That’s the top of the pyramid, but in coming weeks, expect to get inside the shoes of some of the city’s other, very different professions, to take unusual journeys, and to don the lab coat for interesting experiments.

Since it’s a hot-button topic, we’re introducing a Design page: this week we talk of container homes and temple jewellery. It’s great to save -- and look for advice in our Monday personal finance pages -- but it’s fun to Spend, subject of another new section.

We’re not given much to nostalgia, but we do have a gift for DH loyalists: We’re bringing back Open Sesame, a section for kids. The young at heart are likely to enjoy it, too, as we’re introducing graphic storytelling to explain the news. And of course, don’t miss our page 1 Whackyverse combination of topical caricature and verse.

Do tell us what you think by mailing in to dhonsat@deccanherald.co.in