DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!

Dear readers, we bring to you a new, improved DH on Saturday!
Editor's Note | DH on Saturday
Bang in the middle of the pandemic last year, we launched DH on Sunday, packed with in-depth stories, features and analyses under the credo of Ideas on Every Page. It was unconventional timing, but good journalism is even more welcome in tough times. We value the feedback you have sent us and will work hard to keep your faith.
Karnataka government imposes new Covid curbs amid Omicron scare
Taking a wait-and-watch approach on the Omicron threat, the Basavaraj Bommai administration on Friday chose not to impose curfew-like measures, but limited the number of people attending functions and made vaccination compulsory for parents of school-goers and citizens visiting malls.
Many teens have put the lockdowns to good use to write their first books.
Thirteen-year-old Pramukh G has come up with a thriller. “I am a huge fan of adventure, mystery and thriller books. Most books in the market are predictable, so I wanted to try my hand at a book, making it as unpredictable as possible,” he says.
I see a paradox in philosophy and economics: CM Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai makes himself comfortable on an ordinary chair, refusing to sit on a plush sofa. “This is most comfortable for my back,” he says. He chats without hesitation.
The DH on Saturday team -- two reporters and a photographer -- has trailed him since morning, through multiple engagements, and we ask how he stays unruffled. “I don’t let administration or politics enter my system,” he says.
Rana Daggubati: Played a man who behaves like an animal
'Aranya’ may have released a while ago, but its lead actor Rana Daggubati is still living the role. Having played Bandev, a 50-year-old man, who lives in the forest and tries to save an elephant corridor, Rana says it’s hard to forget the experiences of shooting the project.
Editor's Note | DH on Saturday
Bang in the middle of the pandemic last year, we launched DH on Sunday, packed with in-depth stories, features and analyses under the credo of Ideas on Every Page. It was unconventional timing, but good journalism is even more welcome in tough times. We value the feedback you have sent us and will work hard to keep your faith.
Read more
Karnataka government imposes new Covid curbs amid Omicron scare
Taking a wait-and-watch approach on the Omicron threat, the Basavaraj Bommai administration on Friday chose not to impose curfew-like measures, but limited the number of people attending functions and made vaccination compulsory for parents of school-goers and citizens visiting malls.
Read more
Young authors debut, thanks to lockdowns
Many teens have put the lockdowns to good use to write their first books.
Thirteen-year-old Pramukh G has come up with a thriller. “I am a huge fan of adventure, mystery and thriller books. Most books in the market are predictable, so I wanted to try my hand at a book, making it as unpredictable as possible,” he says.
Read more
Ship containers become homes
Anabelle Viegas’ home near Nandi Hills is a head-turner. It is not your regular cement structure but a shipping container turned into a living space.
Read more
I see a paradox in philosophy and economics: CM Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai makes himself comfortable on an ordinary chair, refusing to sit on a plush sofa. “This is most comfortable for my back,” he says. He chats without hesitation.
The DH on Saturday team -- two reporters and a photographer -- has trailed him since morning, through multiple engagements, and we ask how he stays unruffled. “I don’t let administration or politics enter my system,” he says.
Read more
Rana Daggubati: Played a man who behaves like an animal
'Aranya’ may have released a while ago, but its lead actor Rana Daggubati is still living the role. Having played Bandev, a 50-year-old man, who lives in the forest and tries to save an elephant corridor, Rana says it’s hard to forget the experiences of shooting the project.
Read more
‘Today, it’s Munawar. Tomorrow, it can be us’
The back-to-back cancellation of standup shows by Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra in Bengaluru has shocked the artist fraternity.
Read more
No Metro trains on Byappanahalli-MG Road today evening
Namma Metro services will be suspended from 5 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday between the Baiyappanahalli and MG Road stations on the Purple Line.
Read more
Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered
The commemorative stamps issued by India Post over the years have revealed the cosmopolitan nature of Bengaluru.
Read more