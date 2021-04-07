Election Commission notice to Mamata for appealing to Muslims for votes

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly “demanding votes on communal grounds” for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and violating the model code of conduct. The poll panel has asked her to reply within 48 hours. The development comes following a complaint by the BJP against her to the EC.

The EC stated in the show cause notice that on April 3, it received a complaint from a BJP delegation led by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The BJP delegation alleged that Mamata, a candidate from the Nandigram Assembly seat, “appealed to Muslim voters not to let their votes be split among different political parties while delivering a speech to the public during the election campaign in a meeting at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly telecasted on the TV channel ABP Ananda and openly demanding votes on the communal ground for Trinamool Congress in current West Bengal Assembly elections.”

According to the transcript of Mamata’s speech attached with notice, she had appealed to the minority community not to let their votes split and if the BJP comes to power they will be in “severe danger.” “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands; after listening to the devil (Shaitan) who had taken money from the BJP... He is one of the apostles of the BJP comrade... Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the Government then you will be in severe danger…,” the transcript quoted Mamata.

The EC stated that if Mamata fails to reply within 48 hours then it would take a decision without further reference to her. “Now, therefore the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in making the above said statement, within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to you,” the EC stated.