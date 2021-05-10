Covid-19 delays election for Congress president

Elections to pick Congress president postponed due to Covid-19 situation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 15:24 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Elections to pick Congress president were further postponed due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Earlier, in the last CWC meet, June 23 was set as the date to elect the chief of the party.

More to follow...

Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus

