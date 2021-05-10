Elections to pick Congress president postponed due to Covid-19 situation

Elections to pick Congress president were further postponed due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.
Earlier, in the last CWC meet, June 23 was set as the date to elect the chief of the party.
More to follow...
