Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter

World's second richest person and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Twitter handle said on Monday.
With over 87.7 million followers, Modi is among the most followed global leaders on Twitter.
Tesla cuts prices on all models, 3rd cut this year
Musk follows 193 accounts on Twitter and is the most followed personality on the platform with over 134 million followers.
"Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi," Twitter account Elon Alerts, which tracks activities of Musk on the microblogging platform, tweeted.
The development led to speculation by Twitter users that Musk's Tesla factory is coming to India.
Political leaders that Musk follows at present include Barack Obama, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.
