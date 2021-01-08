Emmanuel Macron advisor meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses bilateral and global issues

Macron advisor meets PM Modi, discusses global issues

The diplomat is on a visit to India for the annual strategic dialogue between Paris and New Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:36 ist
Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France and PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed wide-ranging bilateral as well as global issues.

On a visit to India for the annual strategic dialogue between Paris and New Delhi, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron had held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday.

"A Strategic Partnership that is emblematic of convergence of views! Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France called on PM @narendramodi and discussed wide-ranging bilateral and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted along with pictures of the meeting between Modi and Bonne.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain was also present during the meeting.

Emmanuel Macron
France
Narendra Modi
Anurag Srivastava

