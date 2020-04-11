Ensure treatment of pregnant women, dialysis patients despite lockdown: Health min Vardhan to states

States need to be mindful that treatment or medical needs of pregnant women, dialysis patients and those suffering from ailments such as thalassemia are attended to despite the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

Vardhan made the suggestion during a meeting with health ministers of states and Union Territories through video conference to review actions and preparedness for mitigating COVID-19.

Reviewing the requirement and the adequacy of PPEs, N95 masks, testing kits, drugs and ventilators with each state, Vardhan said, "The government is trying its best to ensure there is no shortage of supplies of these critical items and orders for various requirements have already been placed.

"Partial requirements of states vis-a-vis the need indicated by them have been addressed," he said.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 206 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 6,761 on Friday, a record spike of 896 cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours since Thursday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

"States need to be mindful that the treatment or medical needs of pregnant women, dialysis patients and those suffering from ailments such as Thalassemia are attended to.

"States should also promote voluntary blood donation and arranging mobile units for safe blood donation for adequate supply of blood at any point of time," he said.

He said the fight against the pandemic is now more than three months old and the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in the country is being monitored at the highest level in collaboration with the states.

"The government has taken several pre-emptive, proactive, and effective measures. These timely steps have helped us mange the situation and be prepared for any eventuality," he added.

Pointing to the critical importance of the next few weeks to break the chain of transmission of the disease, Vardhan urged all to ensure social distancing and spread awareness about personal hygiene, which will help in a resolute and collective fight against COVID-19.

"There is a need to establish dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in each district of the country and notify them as soon as possible so that people are informed about them," he said.