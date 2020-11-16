EPFO provides pensioners multiple options to submit digital life certificates amid Covid-19 pandemic

Retirement fund body EPFO has provided multiple options for submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) by over 67 lakh pensioners, enabling them to continue drawing their social security benefits, the labour ministry said.

All pensioners under EPS-95 (Employees Pension Scheme-1995) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) / Digital Life Certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing pension.

In the current scenario of Covid-19, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has facilitated multiple options for EPS-95 pensioners to submit their DLC close to their home or at their doorstep, the ministry said in a statement.

JPPs submitted through all these modes/agencies are equally valid, it added.

In addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of the EPFO, EPS-95 pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices.

The DLC can also be submitted at nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centres (CSCs). EPS-95 pensioners can also submit DLC using the UMANG app.

Recently, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) launched doorstep DLC service for pensioners.

The pensioners can now submit online request for availing the doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee.

A postman from the nearest post office will visit a pensioner and complete the process of generating DLC at his/her home itself.

As per fresh guidelines, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at any time during the year, as per their convenience.

The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission. The pensioners who have been issued Pension Payment Order (PPO) in 2020 need not upload JPP till completion of one year.

Earlier, all pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners due to long queues and rush for submission of the life certificates.

This pro-pensioner step has been taken to provide hassle-free social security cover to pensioners, it added.

Senior citizens are at a higher risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

These initiatives will benefit approximately 67 lakh EPS pensioners, out of which about 21 lakh are widows/widowers, children and orphan pensioners, it said.