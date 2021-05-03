EU announces additional medical supplies to India by several member nations

The European Union on Monday announced additional emergency medical support by its member countries, including Denmark, Spain and Netherlands, to India to help it deal with a severe wave of coronavirus infections.

Under the additional package, Denmark is sending to India 53 ventilators, while Spain is supplying 119 oxygen concentrators and 145 ventilators.

The EU said the medical supplies from the Netherlands included 100 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 vials of antiviral drug, Remdesivir, and 449 ventilators.

Fresh supplies from Germany will comprise 15,000 vials antiviral drugs, 516 ventilators and one oxygen generator, the EU said in a statement.

"I am proud to say EU member states are providing substantial help part of a Team Europe effort to show our solidarity with India at this very difficult time, offering critical oxygen, ventilators and antiviral drugs to our Indian friends," said EU's Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

"Collective action is the only solution if we want to win our fight against the pandemic," he said.

The EU member nations which have announced support or already sent medical supplies to India are Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden, France, Italy, Austria and Finland.

The EU countries are sending medical assistance to India under the 27-nation grouping's Civil Protection Mechanism.

As part of its Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU plays a central role in coordinating its responses to emergencies in Europe and beyond.

India has been reeling under a devastating wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals across the country are facing acute shortage of beds, medical oxygen and other supplies.