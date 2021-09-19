Rahul mocks govt over record Covid-19 vaccinations

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at government over record Covid vaccinations on PM's birthday, calls it an 'event'

Gandhi on Saturday had hoped more such record vaccinations happened in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 16:13 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the government over the record Covid-19 vaccinations in a single day, and said the "event" is over now.

He also shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days as per data from the Co-WIN website to show the decline in inoculations after the record.

India vaccinated 2.5 crore people in a single day on Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Also Read | BJP-ruled states fuelled vaccination push on Modi's birthday

Using the hashtag vaccination, Gandhi said in a tweet, "Event over".

Gandhi on Saturday had hoped more such record vaccinations happened in the country.

"Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations.This pace is what our country needs," he had said on Twitter.

