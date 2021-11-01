Ex-SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri held in loan scam case

Ex-SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri arrested in loan scam case: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2021, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 13:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhuri has been arrested in a loan scam case involving a hotel in Jaisalmer, according to a report by The Times of India.

Chaudhuri was arrested by Jaisalmer police from his Delhi residence. 

According to the report, the case is related to properties owned by Godawan Group, which failed to repay the bank Rs 24-crore loan taken for construction of a hotel in 2008. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

State Bank of India
India News
Jaisalmer
Rajasthan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

A Kerala man’s love for Kannada

A Kerala man’s love for Kannada

DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

 