An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday, granted approval to Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield coronavirus vaccine, according to multiple media reports.

More than 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been stockpiled by its local manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), and one of the sources said that the shots could start to be transported from cold storage to Indian states as early as Saturday.

More to follow