Explained | How a law is repealed

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday repealed the three controversial farm laws and apologised that the Centre couldn't convince farmers about the benefits of the farm laws.

He added that in the Parliament session, beginning this month, the Centre will complete the process of repealing the three farm laws.

But, what does the government need to do to repeal a law?

The government will have to move a Bill in Parliament to repeal the three agricultural laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, Constitution and legal experts said on Friday.

"For repeal, the power of Parliament is the same as enacting a law under the Constitution," explained former Union Law Secretary P K Malhotra.

The government will have to bring a Bill to repeal the three laws. "There is no other way," said former Lok Sabha Secretary General P D T Acharya.

Responding to a query, Acharya said the government can repeal the three laws through a single repealing Bill.

In the statement of objects and reason of the Bill, the government can mention the reasons why it intends to repeal the three laws, he said. "When a repeal Bill is passed, it is also a law," observed Malhotra. The three farm laws have not been implemented, but the fact remains that they are laws passed by Parliament which have received assent of the President, said Malhotra, noting that they can be repealed by Parliament alone.

What are the three laws that will be repealed?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act are the three laws.

