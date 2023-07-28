Explained | What is a stapled visa?

In the latest flashpoint between India and China, Beijing issued ‘stapled visas’ to three sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh for visiting the neighbouring country to participate in the World University Games, drawing a strong protest from New Delhi.

Following the issuance of 'stapled visas' by the Chinese embassy, the entire team of eight wushu players and four officials was held back while the players from other sports left the country.

What has happened so far?

A wushu contingent of 12 were to visit China to take part in the World University Games beginning on Friday in Chengdu.

Since the participants have to collect their accreditation at the host country venue only, everyone needs to apply for visas at their home nation along with an invite sent by the World University Games organisers (from China).

All of the players and officials got the proper visas but the three players from Arunachal Pradesh - Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu - got stapled visas.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), which is the governing body for university sports in the country, had intimated the Chinese Embassy about the visa application. The wushu players visited the visa application centre on July 17.

While all the other nine in the wushu contingent got their visas on July 20, the three players from Arunachal were told on July 24 to re-apply. After that, they got 'stapled visa' on Wednesday (July 26).

What is a stapled visa?

A 'stapled visa' is an unstamped piece of paper that is attached by a pin or staples to a page of the passport instead of being stamped directly in the passport. Unlike a regular visa, this piece of paper, without any stamp by the issuing authority, can be torn off or detached at will.

The Chinese government reportedly issues 'stapled visas' to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh because it does not recognise India’s claim over the state. China claims nearly 90,000 sq km of area in Arunachal Pradesh of India and calls it Zangnan or south Tibet. New Delhi, however, rejects China’s claim and says that the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, told journalists in New Delhi. “This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions.”

Has stapled visas been issued before?

In the past also, sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh had to miss international events in China due to the 'stapled visa' issue.

In 2011, an official of the Indian Weightlifting Federation hailing from Arunachal Pradesh and a weightlifter from the same state were to travel to China to take part in a grand prix event in China but they missed out after they were issued 'stapled visa'.

The same year, five karate players from Arunachal Pradesh who were to travel to China for a championship met with the same fate, as also two young archers who were to take part in the Youth World Archery Championship.

The latest irritant in New Delhi’s relations with Beijing has come up even as the stand-off between soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completely resolved, even as more than three years have passed since it started in April-May 2020 and reached a flashpoint with a violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI, DHNS)