Fact-check | Death certificates issued with PM Narendra Modi’s photo?

A picture of a man holding a document that has an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the bottom is making rounds on social media. While the content on the document is not legible, people have claimed that death certificates are issued with the PM’s photo. PM Modi is being criticised for gaining publicity even through deaths.

Online death certificate now comes with Modi’s picture! #MautKaSaudagar pic.twitter.com/zi7vCnOP1K — India Resists (@India_Resists) April 20, 2021

Several people have shared the image claiming that the man is holding a death certificate. (1, 2, 3)

People on Facebook have also promoted the claim.

In fact, the image is quite viral on Facebook.

A simple reverse image search led us to an article by India Times published on April 17, 2021. According to the article, NCP leader from Maharashtra, Nawab Malik took a jibe at PM Modi and said, “If vaccination document has Modi’s photo, Covid death certificates should have it too.” He said this while speaking with ANI on April 17 about deaths rising in India due to Covid-19.

The text printed on the image published by India Times is clearer and readable. “Provisional Certificate for COVID 19 Vaccination,” says the document on top.

Hindi news outlet Amar Ujala too posted a similar image of a vaccination certificate given after getting a jab.

Opposition parties have criticised the Modi government for printing the Prime Minister’s photo on vaccination certificates amidst ongoing assembly elections. They claimed that it violated the moral code of conduct of ECI.

The viral image shows one such vaccination certificate. It is not a death certificate.