Farm laws scrapped LIVE: Arrogance bowed in front country's 'Annadatas', says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of key state elections, PM Modi announced on Friday that the Centre will repeal the three controversial farm laws that farmers have been protesting for months. Apologising that the government couldn't convince a section of farmers of the benefits of the laws, PM Modi reiterated his government's support to farmers. Opposition parties are lauding farmers' 'historic' win. Stay tuned for updates!
Modi chose politics over farmers: Anil Ghanwat on decision to repeal farm laws
Supreme Court-appointed farm panel member Anil Ghanwat on Friday described as regressive the Central government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year. “This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment,” Ghanwat told PTI.
Congratulations on this win against injustice: Rahul Gandhi
The Centre has relented to the demands of farmers' who have been protesting for over 18 months on Delhi's borders to repeal the controversial farm laws.
BREAKING | PM Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.
We must have fallen short somewhere that we were not able to explain to a section of farmers why the three laws were beneficial: PM Modi
We couldn't convince a section of the farmers of the benefits of these farm laws. Many scientists tried to explain to them through various media. We tried to listen to the farmers and their remarks about their issues with the laws: PM Modi
With the three farm laws the Centre brought, the government aimed to strengthen small farmers and ensure they make a fair price for their produce. Farmers and agricutlure scientists had been asking for these laws for years. Many governments contemplated bringing these laws, but we brought it. Crores of farmers welcomed these three laws and supported it. I thank them for their support: PM Modi
Fishermen can now enjoy the benefit of Kisan Credit Card. Our government is taking steps to help farmers in all ways possible. We aim to improve their social and financial situation: PM Modi
We linked mandis across the country to the e-NAM yojana so farmers can sell their produce anywhere: PM Modi
We changed old rules to make sure the farmers get the right compensation in extreme situations. Over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of compensation has been dispensed to small farmers. They have also been given health and insurance benefits. We also transferred Rs 1.62 lakh crore directly to their bank accounts: PM Modi
The government has worked for the benefit of small farmers, those who do not have more than 2 hectares of land to their name: PM Modi
Kartarpur Corridor has reopened after a break of one and half years: PM Modi
PM Modi addresses the nation
PM Modi to address nation at 9 am today
