Farmers break barricades at Tikri, Singhu borders during Republic Day tractor rally

Agitating farmers on Tuesday set out on a tractor rally breaking barriers at the Singhu and Tikri borders in the national capital, taking out a parallel parade to the official Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath.

Driving tractors and marching on foot, farmers started gathering in huge numbers at the police barricades set up near the Delhi-Haryana Singhu Border in north Delhi and Tikri border in West Delhi for the Kisan Ganatantra Parade which was to begin at 12:00 noon.

#WATCH Protesting farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border Farmers are holding tractor rally today in protest against Centre's three Farm Laws#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/3tI7uKSSRM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

However, the sheer number of protestors broke the barriers and set out on their march at around 8:00 am, breaching an agreement reached with the Delhi Police.

Television visuals showed Delhi Police vehicles guiding the farmers on the predetermined routes even as the invitees gathered on the Rajpath for the Republic Day parade.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had spelt out 37 conditions for the Kisan Parade that was to set out from four border points – Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla, the latter two being the border points between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.