Farmers' protest: IYC to collect soil from villages of those who died, create map of India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday said it will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the farmers' movement against the Centre's new agri laws by collecting soil from across the country, especially from towns and villages of farmers who died, and create a map of India with it in the national capital.

Beside paying tribute to the farmers who died, the nationwide campaign, "Ek Mutthi Mitti Shaheddon Ke Naam" has also been launched in support of the farmers' movement and against the three "black laws" brought by the central government.

"I request everyone to come out and support this campaign and the farmers' movement. We will be travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and collect soil from across the country, especially from villages and hometown of the 60 farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation," said Krishna Allavaru, national in-charge of IYC.

"With that soil, we will create a map of India, the one built on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and sacrifices made by martyrs who laid their lives during the freedom struggle of India," said Allavaru.

According to the IYC, the campaign is inspired from the historic 'Dandi March' where Mahatma Gandhi picked up a fistful of salt from the shore of the Arabian Sea on March 12, 1930 and challenged the British Raj.

The IYC, during the press conference, also launched a song and poster for the campaign.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are staying put at various border points of Delhi since late November last year to protest against recent farm laws of the Centre.