Farmers' protest live: Farmers postpone tractor rally to January 7 over poor weather forecast

Corporatism as farm laws
The most complex aspect of our democratic system is the subtle management of the separation of powers between the Union and the states; it should have been the simplest. The Constitution, in its very first Article, states univocally that “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.” It stands to reason that the Centre cannot take the states for granted in our constitutional system.
Farmers defer Jan 6 tractor march by a day over poor weather forecast
Protesting farmer unions Tuesday deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days.
Firm on demands, farmers in Delhi brave cold, rains
Camping at Delhi borders for over a month now, protesting farmers seem undeterred in the face of severe cold, rains and waterlogging, and firm on their demands for repeal of farm laws and legal backing for MSP even as talks with the government remained inconclusive.
Assembly session to be convened to pass resolution against farm laws: Bengal CM
Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious legislations.
Congress offers aid to kin of farmers who died during protests
Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.
PM understands Punjab very well and gives priority to farmers: BJP Punjab leader Surjit Kumar Jyani after meeting Narendra Modi
Farmers should not be adamant, they should leave their demand of repealing agri laws: Punjab BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani after meeting PM