<p>After a hiatus of two years, OnePlus is back with in-person hardware launch event in India.</p><p>As part of the company's 12th anniversary, it has announced plans to host a global product unveiling programme to showcase two new devices —<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15r-pad-go-2-set-for-launch-in-india-in-mid-december-3808764">OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go</a> — in Bengaluru on December 17.</p><p>Besides OnePlus Community members and media invitees, OnePlus hardcode fans can attend the event by registering on BookMyShow by paying Rs 499.</p>.OnePlus 15 review: Solid performer with minimalistic form factor.<p><strong>OnePlus December 2025: Here's what to expect</strong></p><p>OnePlus 15R is said to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p>.<p>It will house a dual-camera module -- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.</p><p>It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>As far as the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is concerned, it will be a budget Android tablet. </p><p>The company has confirmed that the device will come in a sleek and skin-friendly smooth textured finish.</p><p>It will be available in two colours-- Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black variant is said to be the first OnePlus tablet to support 5G cellular support, offering high-speed internet connectivity.</p><p>Also, for the first time, the company will be offering a stylus for the budget tablet. Called, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, it promises to offer precision note-taking capability and help users create digital art.</p>.OnePlus 15: Key features you should know about Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Android flagship.