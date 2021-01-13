Farmers' protest live updates: Govt always ready for talks, says MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary

Reacing to the Supreme Court suspending the implementation of the farm laws until further orders and formation of a committee to study the laws, farmer unions claimed the members of the committee are pro-government and they won't appear before it. Meanwhile the government continued to try to appease the protesting farmers, saying they are always ready for talks.
Women cultivate a new voice in Indian farm protests
India's rural landscape is notoriously male-dominated, but thousands of women have become a pillar of the farmer protests blocking roads into New Delhi that have become a huge challenge to the government.
Women of all occupations and ages -- from those who tend cattle or toil in the fields, to city professionals and grandmothers in wheelchairs -- are braving the freezing winter temperatures in a bid to make the government withdraw market reforms.
"I am fighting for my children and my grandchildren," said Parminder Kaur, 40, who chants slogans at rallies during the day, then in the evening helps make chapati flatbread and curry to feed the tens of thousands of protesters. - AFP
‘Khalistanis’ have infiltrated farmers protest, Centre tells SC
The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit on its claim that some banned organisations including ‘Khalistanis’ have infiltrated the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws.
Farmers reject Supreme Court panel; stick to repeal of farm laws
Agitating farmers on Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court-appointed committee to break their deadlock over the farm laws with the Centre and stuck to their demand for complete rollback of the reforms.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the farmers' protests
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month and a hafl now, despite the cold weather and heavy rains, to demand the repeal of the three farm laws.