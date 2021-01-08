Farmers' protest live updates: 8th round of talks between Centre and kisans today

The eighth round of talks between Centre and Kisans will be held today. Yesterday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of the farmers. Ahead of the talks with the government, thousands of farmers on Thursday took out tractor marches from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three agriculture laws amid heavy police deployment. Stay tuned for live updates.