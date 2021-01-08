Farmers' protest live updates: 8th round of talks between Centre and kisans today

The eighth round of talks between Centre and Kisans will be held today. Yesterday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of the farmers. Ahead of the talks with the government, thousands of farmers on Thursday took out tractor marches from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three agriculture laws amid heavy police deployment. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP won 41 out of 51bypolls after passing new farm laws: Prahlad Joshi
Govt is ready to fulfil all the demands of farmers: Surjit Kumar Jyani, BJP after meeting Shah
"Govt is ready to listen but farmers are being stubborn. Law & order in Punjab is ruined. Sit-in protests are being done outside houses of our workers. The language being used & the kind of hooliganism in Punjab - we talked about it," said Surjit Kumar Jyani, BJP after meeting HM Shah.
PM Modi should talk directly to protesting farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
A day before the government's eighth round of talks with protesting farm unions, SAD leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Centre has lost the trust of the entire farming community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to agitating farmers.
Tomar -- who is leading the negotiations along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash -- said he cannot say right now what would be the outcome of the January 8 meeting with 40 protesting farmer union leaders, to be held at Vighyan Bhavan at 2 PM.
