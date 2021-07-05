Father Stan Swamy deserved justice, humaneness: Rahul

Father Stan Swamy deserved justice, humaneness: Rahul Gandhi

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 18:34 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on Monday over the death of Father Stan Swamy and said he deserved justice and humaneness.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy. He deserved justice and humaneness," he wrote on Twitter.

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon.

Tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy passes away

The tribal rights activist was admitted to the private hospital from the Taloja prison on May 29 following high court orders on a petition filed by him, seeking medical attention as he was suffering from Covid-19 and Parkinson's disease.

Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020 and was in jail since then.

Rahul Gandhi
Conrgess
Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case

