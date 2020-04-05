FCI, NAFED selling food items at higher rate than market price, alleges CAIT

The government-owned Food Corporation of India and NAFED have been selling wheat, gram and other pulses at much higher rates than the prevailing market price, the country’s apex traders’ body on Sunday alleged, a development that could upset all efforts to provide relief to poor amid COVID-19 crisis.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) drew the government’s attention to the issue in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is highly regretted that both FCI and NAFED have started selling goods at a much higher price than the market price,” it said.

“The FCI is selling Wheat at Rs 2,450-00 per Quintal and the market rate is Rs. 2050 per Quintal. Likewise, NAFED has ample stock of Chana, Moong Daal and Sarson, which they are selling at a higher price than the market rate," the letter said.

Both these Institutions should be advised to sell below the market price and send the same to millers for ensuring speedy production, it said.

CAIT has also sought to streamline of curfew passes for traders and transporters, failing which, the country could face an acute shortage of essential commodities in the next few days.

“The traders across the country particularly dealing with essential commodities are highly disturbed that necessary passes are not being available to traders and their employees as also the transporters and their workers, as a result, the movement of essential goods from wholesalers to retailers is being restricted,” the letter said.

“We would like to inform you that the wholesalers and distributors across the country do have substantial stocks of essential commodities at least for next 15-20 days but the retailers of essential goods may go out of stock in next few days as the stocks of retailers have not been refilled,” it said