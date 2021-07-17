Finish final year exams by August 31, new academic year from October 1, UGC tells colleges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges to complete the final year examinations of the current academic year by August 31 and begin the first year classes of the new academic year from October 1.

The UGC released 'Guidelines on Examination and Academic Calender' in view of the Covid-19 pandemic has also granted relaxation to colleges to start the new academic year from October 18, if there is a delay in declaration of the Class 12 results.

As per the timetable, all higher education institutions are required to complete the final year/semester exams in either online, offline or blended mode by August 31.

Further, the students of intermediate semester/year will be assessed based on internal evaluation and previous semester exams. The decision is in line with the rules followed in 2020.

Regarding the new admissions, the UGC has told all institutions to finish admitting first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students by September 30. The last date to fill up the vacant spots has been enlisted as October 31.

"Higher education institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and state boards. It is expected that all the school boards will declare their results for the class/grade-12 examinations by July 31,” a UGC notification read.

The UGC has also stated that universities shall not charge any cancellation fees for withdrawal of admission till October 31 in view of the pandemic-brought financial hardships.

After October 31, the universities can deduct a maximum of Rs 1,000 as a processing fee if the student withdraws or cancels admission till December 31.

UGC has left the mode of teaching as per the relevant guidelines and protocols in the state at the time. The teaching and learning, it states, would continue in blended mode.

“Institutions may plan for classes, breaks, the conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during the period 1 October 2021 to 31 July 2022 following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the central/state governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

