Finish final year exams by Aug 31: UGC to colleges

Finish final year exams by August 31, new academic year from October 1, UGC tells colleges

The last date to fill up the vacant spots has been enlisted as October 31

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2021, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 13:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges to complete the final year examinations of the current academic year by August 31 and begin the first year classes of the new academic year from October 1.

The UGC released 'Guidelines on Examination and Academic Calender' in view of the Covid-19 pandemic has also granted relaxation to colleges to start the new academic year from October 18, if there is a delay in declaration of the Class 12 results.

As per the timetable, all higher education institutions are required to complete the final year/semester exams in either online, offline or blended mode by August 31.

Further, the students of intermediate semester/year will be assessed based on internal evaluation and previous semester exams. The decision is in line with the rules followed in 2020.

Regarding the new admissions, the UGC has told all institutions to finish admitting first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students by September 30. The last date to fill up the vacant spots has been enlisted as October 31.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Higher education institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and state boards. It is expected that all the school boards will declare their results for the class/grade-12 examinations by July 31,” a UGC notification read.

The UGC has also stated that universities shall not charge any cancellation fees for withdrawal of admission till October 31 in view of the pandemic-brought financial hardships.

After October 31, the universities can deduct a maximum of Rs 1,000 as a processing fee if the student withdraws or cancels admission till December 31.

UGC has left the mode of teaching as per the relevant guidelines and protocols in the state at the time. The teaching and learning, it states, would continue in blended mode.

“Institutions may plan for classes, breaks, the conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during the period 1 October 2021 to 31 July 2022 following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the central/state governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UGC
University Grants Commission
India News
Covid-19
India
Colleges

Related videos

What's Brewing

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 