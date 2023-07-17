Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train coach catches fire

Fire breaks out in coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, passengers safe

No injury was reported in the incident.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 17 2023, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 08:58 ist
Screengrabs of the video. Credit: Twitter/@PTI_News

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier today, reported PTI. 

No injury was reported in the incident.

 

 

Vande Bharat Express
Madhya Pradesh
Delhi
India News

