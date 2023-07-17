Fire breaks out in coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, passengers safe

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier today, reported PTI.
No injury was reported in the incident.
