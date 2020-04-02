67-yr-old Ambala man is Haryana's 1st coronavirus death

First death due to COVID-19 in Haryana, 67-year old man from Ambala dies

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 02 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 11:14 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Haryana recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 67-year-old man from Ambala, who as per doctors had multiple underlying health conditions, passed away at the PGIMER here, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

"The man had multiple underlying health conditions including diabetes and associated kidney disease and a heart ailment. He had reported to Ambala civil hospital with acute respiratory distress and acute pneumonitis from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh," Chief Medical Officer, Ambala, Dr Kuldeep told PTI on the phone.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"He tested COVID-19 positive at PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) around midnight Thursday and passed away around the same time," he further said.

According to the doctor, the patient had no contact history.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Haryana is 29. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Haryana
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 