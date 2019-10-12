Flipkart fined Rs 1 lakh for delivering wrong product

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has recently slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Bengaluru-based e-commerce company Flipkart for delivering the wrong product to a customer and not replacing it with the right one despite several appeals.

Vadiraja Rao, an advocate, had ordered for SG Player Edition English willow cricket bat from his mobile phone in 2017 on Flipkart. A delivery boy of e-Kart had delivered a parcel after collecting Rs 6,074 from the customer on April 10, 2017. When Rao opened the parcel, it contained a black coat instead of the cricket bat.

Rao approached Flipkart to replace the product. Despite several appeals, the company did not replace the product. Dejected over this, he had lodged a complaint with District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum seeking compensation on May 13, 2019.

The forum the President C M Chanchala and member Manjula H heard the arguments and found Flipkart Executive Director Sachin Bansal and E-kart courier services guilty. The forum has asked Flipkart to deliver the right product to the petitioner in six weeks. Besides, it has asked the company to provide compensation of Rs 50,000 to the customer for causing mental agony and expenditure made towards the petition. The company has been directed to pay Rs 50,000 towards consumer forum welfare fund within a week.