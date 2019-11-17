Focus on Ram Mandir amidst economic slowdown

Indian shares closed nearly flat on Monday in choppy trading, weighed down by a rating outlook cut by Moody's Investors Service for the country last week and absence of fresh triggers for investors.

Read more

Credit growth at Indian banks has dropped to its lowest level in nearly two years, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows, as slowing domestic consumption weighs on demand.

Read more

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to expedite the stone carving work at its workshop in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Suits.

Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a solo representative of Sanathan Hindu Dharma should lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said.

Read more