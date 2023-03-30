For some, politics is based on hate: Sibal's dig at BJP

'For some, politics is based on hate': Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after SC observations on hate speech

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said these will end the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics

PTI
  • Mar 30 2023, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 11:07 ist
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Supreme Court observed that hate speeches will end when politicians stop using religion in politics, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said it was like "asking for the moon" as for some people politics is based on hate.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious exception to hate speeches, saying these will end the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics.

Also Read — Hate speech going on as State is impotent: SC

Sibal said on Twitter, "Supreme Court: Hate speech will stop 'the moment politics and religion are segregated'. Asking for the moon!"

"Remember: 1) Advani ji's Rath Yatra 2) RSS chiefs shamshan-kabristan comments (2018) 3) Goli Maro…(2020) speech etc. For some politics is based on hate!"  the former law minister and noted advocate said.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna referred to speeches of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying people from remote areas and every nook and corner used to gather to hear them.

"Major problem arises when politicians are mixing politics with religion. The moment politics and religion are segregated, this will end. When politicians stop using religion, all this will stop. We have said in our recent verdict also that mixing politics with religion is dangerous for democracy," Justice Joseph said.

