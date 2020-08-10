Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus

Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

Shemin Joy
  • Aug 10 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 14:14 ist
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. Credit: PTI Photo

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, the latest VIP to contract the deadly virus.

84-year-old Mukherjee announced the test results on Twitter in which he said he came to know about the virus infection when he visited the hospital for a separate procedure.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he said in the tweet.

Sources said Mukherjee is admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital.

Soon after his tweet, a number of messages wishing him speedy recovered flooded social media.

 

 

This month alone, a number of prominent politicians have tested positive for Covid-19, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Meghwal and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, UP BJP president Swantantra Dev Singh and senior JD(U) MP RCP Singh were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent months.

In Maharashtra, five ministers and three MLAs had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Tamil Nadu, 21 MLAs and three ministers had contracted the virus infection. In Delhi, three AAP MLAs also recovered from Covid-19.

