Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, the latest VIP to contract the deadly virus.

84-year-old Mukherjee announced the test results on Twitter in which he said he came to know about the virus infection when he visited the hospital for a separate procedure.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he said in the tweet.

Sources said Mukherjee is admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital.

Soon after his tweet, a number of messages wishing him speedy recovered flooded social media.

Praying for your speedy recovery Pranab Da.

Get well soon!

I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health

We wish for your speedy recovery Pranab Da.

Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #COVID19. My prayers are with him & his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.

Wish you a speedy recovery Pranabbabu.

This month alone, a number of prominent politicians have tested positive for Covid-19, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Meghwal and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, UP BJP president Swantantra Dev Singh and senior JD(U) MP RCP Singh were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent months.

In Maharashtra, five ministers and three MLAs had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Tamil Nadu, 21 MLAs and three ministers had contracted the virus infection. In Delhi, three AAP MLAs also recovered from Covid-19.