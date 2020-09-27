Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 09:57 ist
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, passed away on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Singh, saying that he served India diligently and will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society.

Singh, a former Army officer, had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital and was admitted again in June this year.

Singh, considered close to Vajpayee and veteran leader L K Advani, held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.

He had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate after the BJP did not give him ticket, but lost.

Expressing his anguish, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Jaswant Singh served the nation in several capacities and distinguished himself as an effective minister and parliamentarian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling the death of the veteran leader, said, "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

(with agency inputs)

Jaswant Singh
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
BJP

