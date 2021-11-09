Fourth Scorpene-class submarine delivered to Indian Navy

Continuing its saga of ‘self-reliance’, ’Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has delivered the fourth Scorpene-class submarine to the Indian Navy.

INS Vela, which is part of the Project P-75 series - would subsequently be commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The Acceptance Document was signed by Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, MDL and Rear Admiral KP Arvindan, Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command on Monday.

With the delivery of Vela, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation and MDL has lived up to its reputation as one of the India’s leading shipyards with capacity and capability to meet requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy in all dimensions.

The delivery of four submarines INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karanj and now Vela, reaffirmed India’s membership in the exclusive group of submarine building nations.

The fifth submarine Vagir, was launched on 12 November, 2020 and has commenced her harbour trials and is expected to go for maiden surface sortie in December 2021 whilst the sixth submarine Vagsheer is presently in the advance stage of outfitting.

The Scorpene or Kalvari-class submarines are some of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world. These platforms are equipped with the latest technologies in the world. More deadly and stealthier than their predecessors, these submarines are equipped with potent weapons and sensors to neutralise any threat above or below the sea surface.

Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service today, after more than 25 years and is a clear testimony of MDL’s quality of construction.

MDL has also achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the Medium Refit-cum-Upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the Indian Navy. It is presently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine.

Watch latest videos by DH here: