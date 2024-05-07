Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP post-poll review pins high hopes on Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst criticisms of infight playing spoilsport for the BJP in Kerala, the party Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar has expressed confidence that the party will win at least five seats in the state this time.
Talking to reporters here after a post-poll analysis of Kerala on Tuesday, Javadekar reiterated that the party would win considerable number of seats from the south Indian states.
BJP's state president K Surendran also expressed confidence that victory in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur was certain for the party. In all 20 seats in Kerala, the BJP would be making major surge, he said. There will be a total change in Kerala' bipolar political scenario when this election results come out, he added.
Sources said that the post poll-review meeting found Thiruvananthapuram as the most winnable seat, followed by Thrissur. Pathanamthitta, Attingal, Alappuzha and Palakkad are the seats where the party could gain considerable vote share. The party is expecting that its vote share would reach 20 per cent this time from 13 per cent in 2019.
Meanwhile, there were reports that some senior leaders kept off from the post-poll review meeting owing to the differences with the state leadership.
There was criticism within the party that the state leadership did not defend the personal allegations against candidates like Shobha Surendran and Anil K Antony. BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also learnt to have earlier expressed displeasure over lack of adequate support from the party local cadres for the electioneering.
Sources said that the party state leadership was unhappy over the recent revelations made by senior leader Shobha Surendran about the failed attempts to woo senior CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan to BJP.
Published 07 May 2024, 16:30 IST