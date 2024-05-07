Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP post-poll review pins high hopes on Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst criticisms of infight playing spoilsport for the BJP in Kerala, the party Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar has expressed confidence that the party will win at least five seats in the state this time.

Talking to reporters here after a post-poll analysis of Kerala on Tuesday, Javadekar reiterated that the party would win considerable number of seats from the south Indian states.

BJP's state president K Surendran also expressed confidence that victory in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur was certain for the party. In all 20 seats in Kerala, the BJP would be making major surge, he said. There will be a total change in Kerala' bipolar political scenario when this election results come out, he added.