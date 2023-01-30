Free power schemes will hurt India’s energy goals: Power ministry

Free power schemes will hurt India’s goals: Ministry

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Jan 30 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 04:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Power Ministry on Monday said the free electricity schemes, promised by various political parties in the run-up to the polls, will end up having a negative effect on India’s efforts at energy conservation and energy efficiency and advised the states to adopt a cautious approach.

Free power has become a major poll promise in Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab and other states with parties getting into a competition by offering higher units of electricity for free.

“There are two aspects in focus here. The first is the legal aspect: State governments have the discretion to provide such subsidies. The position of the power ministry is that the state governments reimburse the amount to the distribution companies,” Power Ministry secretary Alok Kumar said. He was addressing a press meet here on Monday. 

“(Providing) free power has one disadvantage. It takes away all the incentives for power conservation. Our advice is, you should charge something. We can give more subsidies to consumers but giving free power will affect the national efforts towards energy efficiency and energy conservation,” he said.

Electricity
Karnataka
Punjab
Gujarat
India News

