From The Newsroom: B S Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa resigned from the post today, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his future. Soon after, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM.

Replacing Yediyurappa, the BJP risks losing the support of Lingayats, the party’s largest vote bank in Karnataka. The party also hopes to win over the Vokkaligas, the other dominant community, to gain an edge over the JD(S) and Congress.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge of Karnataka), said today, The BJP Parliamentary Board will decide who should be the next chief minister of Karnataka.

The Maharastra government said the death toll in rain-related incidents in the state rose to 164 today after the recovery of 11 more bodies in Raigad and two each in Wardha and Akola, while 100 people were still missing. So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured various rain-hit villages in Sangli district today and used a rescue boat to reach out to flood victims in some areas. Pawar also interacted with the flood-affected people and assured them of rehabilitation and all help from the state government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today her government formed a two-member inquiry commission to look into allegations of snooping on politicians, officials and journalists using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The two-member commission will be headed by former Calcutta High court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya. Former Supreme Court judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur is its other member. Banerjee said, "Names of people from West Bengal have figured on the Pegasus target list. The Centre is trying to snoop on everyone. The commission will find out details about this illegal hacking.”

Source: DHNS/PTI