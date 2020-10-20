From the Newsroom: Dip in India's daily Covid-19 cases; Rahul Gandhi slams Kamal Nath over 'item' remark

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 after nearly three months; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the 'item' remark, saying that he does not like the type of language used by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Here are the top stories of the day, October 20, 2020.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 after nearly three months, taking India's Covid-19 caseload to nearly 76 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to over 1.15 lakh with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on emotive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan.

The firebrand BJP leader was addressing his maiden election rally in the poll-bound state in the remote assembly segment of Kaimur district, which shares its border with Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the 'item' remark, saying that he does not like the type of language used by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," Gandhi said.

Nath, under fire over a comment about a woman minister in the state, on Monday evening alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the BJP was misleading people.

Kamal Nath has expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

He claimed the word item is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert people's attention while sensing defeat in the November 3 state bypolls.

Hindu groups in the US have sought an apology from the niece of Senator Kamala Harris for tweeting an "offensive" image, which depicted the Democratic vice presidential nominee as goddess Durga. The tweet has now been deleted.

In the image, Kamala Harris, depicted as goddess Durga, was seen killing US President Donald Trump, who was depicted as buffalo demon 'Mahishasura'. The image also showed Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as a lion, the 'vahana' (vehicle) of the goddess.