From The Newsroom: Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's his live-in-partner Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against the actor’s New Delhi-based sister Priyanka Singh for forgery and sending a bogus prescription.

Rhea has filed the complaint at the Bandra police station, copies of which have been sent to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Reacting to developing Sushant Singh Rajput case, Congress accused the ruling BJP of politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a new low in Indian politics.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala condemned the party and said Rajput's death was being politicised to deflect attention from the problems faced by the people in Bihar.

Terming the 23.9 per cent fall in economic growth in June quarter alarming, former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan has said bureaucracy should come out of complacency and take meaningful action.

The current crisis requires a more thoughtful and active government, he said, adding “unfortunately, after an initial burst of activity, it seems to have retreated into a shell.”

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's police custody has been extended for five days. She will be grilled by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials till Friday.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, "Ragini was produced before the court. On our request, the court has granted five days of police custody." Ragini was arrested on September 4, after the CCB officials conducted a search in her house by taking permission from the court.

The Ministry of Railways has proposed to decriminalise begging at railway stations and in trains, according to multiple media reports.

The Ministry has also moved a proposal for making smoking a compoundable offence, by levying a spot fine and dropping charges against the offender as part of an exercise to rationalise penalties under the Railway Act, 1989 provisions. As the provisions are “seldom invoked and can often be used to harass people”. DH could not independently verify this report.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre as to why it has not banned the use of tunnels for disinfecting people for Covid-19 despite taking the stand that spraying of chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful.

A bench headed by Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Health Ministry has not issued any advisory or guideline on the use of ultraviolet lights for disinfection of humans for Covid-19 management.