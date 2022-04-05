Fuel prices burn consumers’ pocket as rates hiked again

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each. Petrol in Bengaluru will now cost Rs 110.25 per litre, following an increase of 84 paise, while diesel, hiked by 78 paise, will now cost Rs 94.01 per litre.

Petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 104.61 per litre & Rs 95.87 per litre respectively, with an increase of 80 paise each. While in Mumbai, petrol prices are at Rs 119.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 103.92, with an increase of 84 paise and 85 paise respectively.

The total increase in rates in the last two weeks stands at Rs 9.20 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

(With inputs from PTI)

