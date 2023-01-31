G Kishan Reddy launches Visit India Year 2023 campaign

G Kishan Reddy launches Visit India Year 2023 campaign, logo

The minister also launched a logo of the campaign that draws inspiration from the visual representation of 'namaste'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 19:38 ist
G Kishan Reddy. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday launched the Visit India Year 2023 campaign to encourage inbound travel to the country which is currently holding the presidency of G20.

The minister also launched a logo of the campaign that draws inspiration from the visual representation of 'namaste'.

The Tourism Ministry said the G20 presidency presents a fantastic opportunity to highlight the country's tourism offerings. The Visit India Year 2023 campaign is an initiative of the Tourism Ministry.

From showcasing Incredible India visiting delegates to positioning the country as a major travel destination during its year-long presidency, G20 will be the Union Tourism Ministry's focus area in 2023.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministry's calendar this year.

More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.

The Tourism Ministry is geared up to put its best foot forward and showcase to guests from different countries the cultural heritage and culinary delights of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G Kishan Reddy
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

 