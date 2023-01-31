G Kishan Reddy launches Visit India Year 2023 campaign, logo

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday launched the Visit India Year 2023 campaign to encourage inbound travel to the country which is currently holding the presidency of G20.

The minister also launched a logo of the campaign that draws inspiration from the visual representation of 'namaste'.

The Tourism Ministry said the G20 presidency presents a fantastic opportunity to highlight the country's tourism offerings. The Visit India Year 2023 campaign is an initiative of the Tourism Ministry.

From showcasing Incredible India visiting delegates to positioning the country as a major travel destination during its year-long presidency, G20 will be the Union Tourism Ministry's focus area in 2023.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministry's calendar this year.

More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.

The Tourism Ministry is geared up to put its best foot forward and showcase to guests from different countries the cultural heritage and culinary delights of India.