Galwan martyr's father held for building son's memorial

Galwan Valley martyr's father thrashed, arrested for building son's memorial on govt land

Details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 14:30 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Family members of deceased Army jawan Jai Kishore Singh, who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, have alleged that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Bihar.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Galwan Valley
India News
Army
Bihar

What's Brewing

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

 