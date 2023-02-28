Galwan Valley martyr's father thrashed, arrested for building son's memorial on govt land

Family members of deceased Army jawan Jai Kishore Singh, who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, have alleged that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Bihar.
#CORRECTION | Bihar | Family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who lost his life in the 2020* Galwan Valley clash, allege that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on govt land in Vaishali's Jandaha. https://t.co/pjeDLCR7ZI pic.twitter.com/QyunOez92t
