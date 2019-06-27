'Gender index doesn't consider all UN indicators' WCD

The 'Equal Measures 2030 index', which said India is still witnessing gender disparities, was published without consulting the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and its claims are based on only a few out of 232 UN approved global indicators, the WCD said on Thursday.

Listing out various strategies taken up by the government to promote gender equality, including 'Beti Bachao - Beti Padao', Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said India has schematic and legislative interventions that sends a "strong" message towards gender equality.

According to the 'Equal Measures 2030 Index' released last year, India is still witnessing gender disparities against the backdrop of rapid economic growth and the rate of violence against women remains high. The Index had ranked India at the 95th position out of 129 countries.

The index was released as a joint effort of regional and global organisations from civil society, development and private sectors.

In response to a question, Irani said,"The index claims are based on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) but the report is based on only few indicators out of 232 UN approved global indicators.

"India has developed its own framework to monitor the SDGs, which is based on 306 India specific indicators. The Equal Measure report has been published without consulting the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation," she said in a written reply.

Irani said the government has various strategies to promote gender equality in the country including interventions in the form of schemes, legislations and other initiatives to create an environment wherein women will be able to achieve their full potential.

She listed out initiatives of the government to ensure gender equality that included 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme and Gender Budgeting among others.

"The above schematic, legislative and other initiatives and interventions send a strong message towards gender equality," she said.

The Index had said India has lagged behind the other countries in nutrition. It had also said the rate of stunting among girls is the highest while the prevalence of anaemia among women is also the highest, with rates nearly double that of Colombia, El Salvador, Indonesia and Kenya.