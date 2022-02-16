Misleading to relate Giloy to liver damage: Centre

Giloy safe; misleading to relate it to liver damage: Centre

In Ayurveda, it is said to be the best rejuvenating herb

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 21:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Ayush ministry on Wednesday said that according to available data and considering its overall health, Guduchi or Giloy is safe and does not have any toxic effect.

"Certain sections of the media have falsely linked again Giloy/Guduchi to liver damage. The Ministry of Ayush reiterates that Giloy/Gudduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) is safe and as per available data, Guduchi does not produce any toxic effect," the ministry said in a statement.

In Ayurveda, it is said to be the best rejuvenating herb. Acute toxicity studies of aqueous extract of Guduchi reports that it does not produce any toxic effect, the statement said.

However, the safety of a drug depends on how it is being used. Dosage is one of the important factors that determine the safety of a particular drug. In a study, lower concentration of Guduchi powder is found to increase the life span of fruit flies (Drosophila Melanogaster). 

"At the same time, higher concentration progressively reduced the life span of flies. This clearly indicates that an optimum dosage should be maintained in order to get the desired effects. 

"This infers that the medicinal herb has to be used in an appropriate dose as prescribed by a qualified physician to get medicinal effects. With the wide range of actions and abundant components, Guduchi is a real treasure among herbal drug source," the Ayush ministry stated. 

Medicinal applications of Guduchi in countering various disorders and it's use as anti-oxidant, anti-hyperglycemic, anti-hyperlipidemic, hepatoprotective, cardiovascular protective, neuroprotective, osteoprotective, radioprotective, anti-anxiety, adaptogenic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, anti-pyretic, anti-diarrheal, anti-ulcer, anti-microbial, and anti-cancer have been well established, it stated.

A special focus has been made on its health benefits in treating various metabolic disorders and its potential as an immune booster, the statement stated.

It is used as a major component of therapeutics for ameliorating metabolic, endocrinal, and several other ailments, aiding in the betterment of human life expectancy. 

It is a popularly known herb for its immense therapeutic applications in traditional systems of medicine and has been used in the management of Covid-19. Considering the overall health benefits, the herb cannot be claimed to be toxic, the statement said. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Guduchi
India News
Ayurveda

Related videos

What's Brewing

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 