Girl and boy from Thane become IAF fighter pilots

It was a matter of pride for the serene and picturesque Eden Woods Complex in Thane city adjoining Mumbai.

Two of its kids - Roshni Iyer and PS Gautam - who are in their early twenties and had grown up in this building complex have become fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Roshni and Gautam had graduated formally as fighter pilots after rigorous training at Indian Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad in Telangana on December 18, 2021.

Flying Officer Roshni and Flying Officer Gautam will undergo further training at Air Force Station, Bidar in Karnataka from January 2, 2022.

In fact, Roshni is the first woman fighter pilot from Thane and the second woman fighter pilot from Maharashtra after Nagpur’s Antra Mehta who graduated in June 2020. She is the 13th lady fighter pilot of the IAF.

On Sunday, there was a small get together in the building complex - albeit with all Covid-19 protocols - where the duo was felicitated.

“We are proud of our young Edenwoodians -- Roshni and Gautam -- and wish them a bright and daring flying career in IAF,” said T N Raghunatha, the Honorary Secretary of Federation of Eden Woods Cooperative Housing Societies Ltd.

“It’s a big day for us…they are big achievers. For the Eden Woods CHS Ltd and Eden Woods Cultural Association, it is a matter of pride and honour,” Raghunatha told DH on Monday.

“It does not happen every day that one housing complex like ours contributes two fighter pilots to IAF on a single day. On behalf of the residents of the complex, we felicitated both newly graduated young flag Officers and their parents,” he said.

Roshni is the daughter of Usha and Ravi Iyer from Flat No 15 C Willow House.

Gautam is the son of Menakshi and P R Sivkumar from flat no 16 B Regency Tower-B.

Roshni did her schooling at Lok Puram school, Thane. She later studied at DAV school at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. She subsequently did her Engineering in Aerospace from the SRM University at Kattankulathur near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Roshni joined the Indian Air force through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) conducted by the Indian Air Force in August 2019.

Besides being good in studies right from school days, Roshni is an excellent athlete. She represented her school, college and her University in running and hurdles. She had been a national level athlete before joining the academy and has represented Maharashtra and her university at national level competitions. She is one of the 50 officers selected for the Fighter stream of flying from the 208th pilot course of the Indian Air Force.

“All I can say is that handwork and dedication is everything,” said Flying Officer Roshni.

Gautam did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Thane and Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane. He did his Mechanical Engineering from College of Engineering (COEP), Pune. Gautam joined the IAF through Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam held in September 2019, for Flying Branch.

Gautam had represented Kendriya Vidhyalaya at the regional level in skating. He has been a keen enthusiast of motorsports and I've actively participated in the Formula Bharat Event held in Kari Motor Speedway and SUPRA event held in Buddh International Circuit as a racing driver for Team Octane Racing and won events namely Autocross, Endurance and Skidpad. His hobbies include swimming, playing football and badminton. "I was motivated to join the Indian Air Force by the Sukhoi Su-30s flying overhead during college days and the active lifestyle it provides,” said Flying Officer Gautam.

