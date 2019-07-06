Girl pushed off a Mumbai highrise by teen dies

The 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly pushed off a suburban highrise by a teenage boy for spurning him on June 29, has succumbed to her injuries, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy had called the girl to meet him at the refugee area on the eighth floor of a 15-storey building in Aarey Colony in Goregaon last Saturday, and when she refused to accept his proposal to be in a relationship, he allegedly pushed her off.

The girl had sustained serious injuries to her head in the incident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"She succumbed to her injuries on Friday," a police official said.

Police had booked the boy under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempt to murder) apart from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC was added in the FIR following the death of the girl, the official said.

The boy was later detained by police and sent to a correctional home.

The official said parents of the boy were arrested for allegedly trying to cover up the crime by deleting call history and messages from the mobile phone of their son.